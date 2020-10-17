Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Passage Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:IMRA opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $62.71.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:IMRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

