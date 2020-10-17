PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Purchased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVM) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management owned approximately 0.31% of PAVmed worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVM. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 91.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAVM shares. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

NASDAQ PAVM traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.01. 356,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,028. PAVmed Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a market cap of $100.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

