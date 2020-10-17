Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ PPIH opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. Perma-Pipe International has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $9.68.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perma-Pipe International stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 3.42% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

