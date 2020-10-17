Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Up 2.4% This Week

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $16.17 million and approximately $561,420.00 worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00009755 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00267864 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00092677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.33 or 0.01400122 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00150295 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,658,764 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

Perpetual Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

