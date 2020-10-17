PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHAS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.35.

PHAS opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. Equities analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

