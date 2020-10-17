Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of PHNX stock traded up GBX 5.89 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 699.69 ($9.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,368,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 439.60 ($5.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 692.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 647.34.

About Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

