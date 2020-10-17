Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) (LON:PHNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 760.50 ($9.94).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 658 ($8.60) to GBX 793 ($10.36) in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) from GBX 786 ($10.27) to GBX 799 ($10.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th.

Shares of PHNX stock traded up GBX 5.89 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 699.69 ($9.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,368,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.24. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 439.60 ($5.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 692.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 647.34.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in Europe. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. The company also manufactures and underwrites new products and policies, such as pension and long-term savings products under the Standard Life brand.

