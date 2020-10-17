Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Mercatox, Binance and HitBTC. Populous has a market cap of $11.08 million and approximately $835,712.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00267947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00093237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.19 or 0.01404957 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00150792 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was April 12th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous

Buying and Selling Populous

Populous can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Livecoin, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bithumb, LATOKEN, OKEx, Binance, DragonEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

