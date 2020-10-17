Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

PTMN stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.34. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer bought 25,000 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 36,469 shares of company stock valued at $45,407 over the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $493,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181,494 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

