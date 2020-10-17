PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

TheStreet upgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PWFL. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised PowerFleet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PowerFleet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.96.

PWFL stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.85. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PowerFleet news, Director David Mahlab sold 17,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $107,974.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 370,162 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,375.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PowerFleet by 894.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PowerFleet by 322.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet Company Profile

There is no company description available for PowerFleet Inc

Comments


