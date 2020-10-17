Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.
NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Primo Water by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.
