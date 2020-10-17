Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primo Water presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Get Primo Water alerts:

NASDAQ PRMW opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.21 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Primo Water by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 91,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Primo Water by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.