Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of PRTH opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.84 million and a PE ratio of -7.37. Priority Technology has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Priority Technology will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Passilla bought 19,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $48,806.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,160.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $30,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,791.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $98,011 and have sold 96,711 shares valued at $244,650. Corporate insiders own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.43% of Priority Technology worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

