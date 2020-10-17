Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 1.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 111,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Progressive by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Progressive by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Progressive by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,909,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,702,000 after buying an additional 590,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares in the company, valued at $43,227,511.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,269.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,725,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

