ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ProSight Global Inc. is a property and casualty insurance company. It focuses on industries, deploying differentiated underwriting and claims expertise. ProSight Global Inc. is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey. “

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of ProSight Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

PROS stock opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. ProSight Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million.

In other news, Director Anthony Arnold acquired 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.30 per share, with a total value of $147,918.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 630,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 122,321 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProSight Global during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,277,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 931,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 30,229 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ProSight Global by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares during the period.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProSight Global (PROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.