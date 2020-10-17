Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology infrastructures help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions are provided through its QualysGuard Cloud Platform. It offers products for vulnerability management, policy compliance, web application scanning, malware detection, and associated security products. Qualys, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Qualys from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.62.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $104.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,382 shares of company stock worth $5,520,908. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Qualys by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

