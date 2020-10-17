RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered RADCOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of RDCM opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 0.85.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RADCOM by 7.6% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 326,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in RADCOM by 8.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RADCOM during the second quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

