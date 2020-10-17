Raymond James Boosts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $44.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

