Raymond James Boosts MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to $44.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MTYFF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from $27.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTYFF opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $46.35.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.