Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 15,371 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $24.24 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

