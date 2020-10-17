Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 258 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sanofi by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Sanofi by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NYSE SNY opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

