Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 423 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,565 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 140166 boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NIKE from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.42. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $131.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,424,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,962 shares of company stock worth $103,292,012 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

