Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 4,449 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $29.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.