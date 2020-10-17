Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 211.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $2,518,000. AXA increased its position in Hershey by 0.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Hershey by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at $4,203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Hershey by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

NYSE:HSY opened at $149.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $109.88 and a 12-month high of $161.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

