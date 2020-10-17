Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.29.

Shares of GS opened at $206.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

