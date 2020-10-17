Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,033 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 206,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $65,693,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Adobe by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 578,108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $183,977,000 after purchasing an additional 280,296 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $502.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $490.24 and a 200 day moving average of $420.66. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.10.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,094 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.66, for a total value of $5,599,780.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,470 shares of company stock valued at $34,289,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

