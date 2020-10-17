Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,111 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 183.6% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 231.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 162,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,894,578.42. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,979. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $127.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.