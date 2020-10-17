Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,182 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.23 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.38 and its 200-day moving average is $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.