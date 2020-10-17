Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,240 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 14.4% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $364,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 23.7% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 37,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Henry Samueli acquired 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,112 shares of company stock valued at $246,515,630 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

Broadcom stock opened at $378.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.89 and a 200-day moving average of $310.85. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

