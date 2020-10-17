Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 382 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 12.5% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 24.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $2,369,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.94.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 29,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $9,355,209.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,532,566.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $341.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.71 and its 200-day moving average is $295.26. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $360.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

