Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 612 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 298.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $895,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $199.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.89 and a 200 day moving average of $177.31.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.