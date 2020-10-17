Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 6,489 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 29,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 15,893 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.59. The company has a market cap of $389.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

