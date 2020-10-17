Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 988 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $236.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.41. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

