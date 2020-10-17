Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after buying an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,552,000 after purchasing an additional 255,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,081,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,110,000 after buying an additional 211,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Corning by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 47.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLW opened at $35.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.84, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $35.83.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on GLW shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 28,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $918,239.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,283.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,163 shares of company stock worth $8,912,917 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

