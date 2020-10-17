Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 79,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 327,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK opened at $45.29 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.47.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $449.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $55,402.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $293,543.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,982 shares of company stock worth $88,757 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.