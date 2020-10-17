Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in CSX by 13.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 158,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,296,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock opened at $80.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.28.

In other CSX news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

