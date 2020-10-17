Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 22,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 386,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 172.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 624,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,941 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $37.41 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

