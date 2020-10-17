Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.24. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.23. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $165.49.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $4,050,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,136 shares of company stock worth $15,770,640. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

