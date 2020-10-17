Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $10.08 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 15,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 198,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

