Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $12.35 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,431,168 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,469,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,962,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627,102 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,125,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,498,824 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,539,000 after buying an additional 1,687,199 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $60.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 292,474 shares in the company, valued at $17,846,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

