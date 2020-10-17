Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $19.50 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,276. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $329.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $333.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

