Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Waste Management by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 158,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Management by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

NYSE:WM opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

