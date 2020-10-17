Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $7.10 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $279,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total transaction of $1,497,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,727,379.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total value of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 731,193 shares of company stock worth $167,388,606 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $258.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

