Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.9% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $20,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 20.0% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 7,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.4% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 166,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

