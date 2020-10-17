Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $25,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $47,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $144.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.87.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

