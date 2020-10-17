Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,368 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 39,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 297,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $927,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $87.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.