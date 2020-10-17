Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 137 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.27.

In related news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total transaction of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at $11,061,055.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,621 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $468.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $473.84. The company has a market capitalization of $185.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.77 and its 200-day moving average is $378.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.