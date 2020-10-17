Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,243 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $18,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FCG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.08.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $235.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

