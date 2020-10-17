Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 423 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,882 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

