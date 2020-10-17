Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 853 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.62.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

