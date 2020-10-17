Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Booking by 75.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $1,667.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,789.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,643.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Booking from $1,625.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,840.41.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

