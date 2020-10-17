Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $94.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

