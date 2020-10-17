Raymond James Trust N.A. Reduces Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,629 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $240,566.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,164,691.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,734 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.83 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.07.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

